Saturday, February 18, 2023
OFC women’s Champions League moved to June

The inaugural Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Champions League which was to be played in Port Moresby, has been rescheduled.

The tournament was originally due to be played from March 9-18 but has been moved to 1-10 June this year.

OFC and Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) have been working together on the logistics for the competition, and have been waiting for the visa process to be completed impacting on further travel arrangements.

Following consultation with the OFC Executive Committee the decision was taken to postpone the tournament until June.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
