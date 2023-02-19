Fiji FA disappointed with team discipline

The Fiji Football Association has expressed its disappointment on the Fiji Under 20 indiscipline in their opening 4-nil loss to the Indonesia on Friday.

The Junior Bula Boys received three red cards in the match to Captain Melvin Mani, Australia based Thomas Dunn and Labasa midfielder Pawan Singh.

After receiving reports from the team management yesterday, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel and the board has taken the decision that the player in concern who received a red card because of the violent conduct is to be sent back to Fiji in the next available flight. Fiji FA will take further disciplinary action against him.

The association has directed the team management to work on the discipline, both on and off the field in preparation for the next match today and onwards.

Fiji FA has also apologised to the Indonesia team management, players and fans at large from both countries for what happened in the match and be rest assured that appropriate action is being taken.

“Fiji FA does not condone such behaviour from our national players in the team. We will come down hard on players bringing disrepute to football and the country,” Patel said.

Fiji plays Guatemala in their match at 4.30 pm today.