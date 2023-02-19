Sunday, February 19, 2023
Lautoka appoints Kumar as interim coach

The Lautoka football association has appointed former national midfielder and Ba coach Roneel Kumar as their new interim head coach this season.

Lautoka football president Rajnesh Prasad confirmed Kumar’s appointment today, replacing former coaches Imdad Ali, who joined Ba this year and Anginesh Prasad, who departed to Australia this week for his further studies.

Kumar guided the young Men In Black outfit to win their maiden 2022 Pacific Community Cup at Prince Charles Park in Nadi last year.

Prasad said Kumar comes with huge experience and will begin his duties with the blues from tomorrow  and his first assignment will be their match against Labasa in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
