Limoki to rejoin Nadi ahead of DFPL

Nadi football president Mohammed Rafiq has confirmed that young Solomon Islands attacker Barrie Limoki will rejoin the side this season.

Rafiq said they are currently working on Limoki’s visa and is hopeful that he will feature for the side at the commencement of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this month.

The former Solomon Islands age grade and Telekom S-League (TSL) star played eight games with the jet setters last season and also featured in the Courts Inter District Championship before he returned to his country.

Meanwhile, Nadi will open its DFPL campaign against Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
