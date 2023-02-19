Sunday, February 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rongosulia to bolster Navua’s campaign this season

Midfielder Jared Rongosulia with Navua football president. Photo Courtesy: Picture Supplied

Solomon Islands midfielder Jared Rongosulia is all set to bolster Navua football’s campaign at the Digicel Fiji Premier League this year.

The 27-year-old put on an impressive performance for the southerners in the Inter District Championship last year but returned back to his country straight after their 4-0 loss to Suva in the final.

Rongosulia’s return will sharpen their midfield and will bring huge experience to the side.

The Saiyad Ali coached side will feature the likes of captain Arami Manumanubhai, Mannav Permal, Vineet Chand, Sunny Deol, Isake Nadavu, Shofwaan Ali, Inoke O’Connor and Fiji Under 20 Captain Melvin Mani.

The side will also feature veteran Netani Doli, Mathew Charitar, Zainal Ali, Mosese Balenagaga, Rinish (reserve goalkeeper), Vinal Prasad and Ajesh Chand.

Navua will host Nadi  in their opening match at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Navua FC: Viliame Rakuro, Simione Damuni, Alfred Ali, Ajesh Chand, Sunny Deol, Joseph Elder, Arami Manumanubhai, Melvin Mani, Vineet Chand, Netani Doli, Isake Nadavu, Mosese Balenagaga, Jared Rongosulia, Vinal Prasad, Sitiveni Qarua, Zainal Ali, Mathew Charitar, Suliano Doli, Mannav Permal, Rinish, Samil Hussein, Avishek Dayal, Shofwaan Ali, Jerry Kaitani, Vonuani Smith, Filipe Manuku, Akesh Kumar, Inoke O’Connor, Dorsant Naidu

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Stop prosecution against FijiFirst:...

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau claims that the P...
News

Schools to open tomorrow : MOE

The Ministry of Education is advising students, teachers, parents a...
Football

Lautoka appoints Kumar as interim c...

The Lautoka football association has appointed former national midf...
Rugby

Newbies in top form says, Gollings

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes that Army winger Rokoua Ra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Stop prosecution against FijiFir...

News
Opposition...

Schools to open tomorrow : MOE

News
The Minist...

Lautoka appoints Kumar as interi...

Football
The Lautok...

Newbies in top form says, Gollin...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Bainimarama breached SO 62(3) an...

News
Suspended ...

Teen driver said to cause death

News
An 11-year...

Popular News

Fiji to sign visa exemption deal...

News
Cabinet ha...

PM leads reguregu to late Tui Vi...

News
Prime Mini...

TELS not applicable for Foundati...

News
Minister f...

Koroisau named West Tigers capta...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

8 Parliament sittings this year

News
There will...

Matavesi bro’s miss Saints selec...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Stop prosecution against FijiFirst: Koroilavesau