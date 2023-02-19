Rongosulia to bolster Navua’s campaign this season

Solomon Islands midfielder Jared Rongosulia is all set to bolster Navua football’s campaign at the Digicel Fiji Premier League this year.

The 27-year-old put on an impressive performance for the southerners in the Inter District Championship last year but returned back to his country straight after their 4-0 loss to Suva in the final.

Rongosulia’s return will sharpen their midfield and will bring huge experience to the side.

The Saiyad Ali coached side will feature the likes of captain Arami Manumanubhai, Mannav Permal, Vineet Chand, Sunny Deol, Isake Nadavu, Shofwaan Ali, Inoke O’Connor and Fiji Under 20 Captain Melvin Mani.

The side will also feature veteran Netani Doli, Mathew Charitar, Zainal Ali, Mosese Balenagaga, Rinish (reserve goalkeeper), Vinal Prasad and Ajesh Chand.

Navua will host Nadi in their opening match at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

Navua FC: Viliame Rakuro, Simione Damuni, Alfred Ali, Ajesh Chand, Sunny Deol, Joseph Elder, Arami Manumanubhai, Melvin Mani, Vineet Chand, Netani Doli, Isake Nadavu, Mosese Balenagaga, Jared Rongosulia, Vinal Prasad, Sitiveni Qarua, Zainal Ali, Mathew Charitar, Suliano Doli, Mannav Permal, Rinish, Samil Hussein, Avishek Dayal, Shofwaan Ali, Jerry Kaitani, Vonuani Smith, Filipe Manuku, Akesh Kumar, Inoke O’Connor, Dorsant Naidu