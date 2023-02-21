Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Solo boys need time to adjust: Rodu

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says the two Solomon Islands national players in his squad need more game to fully adjust in the team.

Atkin Kaua and Atkin Kaua featured for the Delta Tigers in the second leg of the Champion vs Champion against Suva but were pulled out in the second spell after failing to make much impact.

“Both are quality players and they just need more game time to understand our style and structure well. They just flew in before the second CVC match so they were a bit rusty. But with more training sessions and team bonding they should be very dangerous upfront.”

“Atkin is a fantastic midfielder who can create chances very quickly with his speed and skills. He can hold possession well too while Alvin is a good finisher. He has a lot of Futsal experience and is very creative and skilful.”

Rodu is expected to field the pair in Design Marine Services Rewa FC’s two matches in the OFC Champions League playoff against Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics Suva this week.

The first match will be played at 7pm on Thursday and the second and final match will be played at 3pm on Sunday.

Both matches will be played at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
