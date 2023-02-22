Joseph to bolster Rewa’s midfield

National midfielder Patrick Joseph will return from one match suspension to bolster Rewa’s campaign in the OFC Champions League national play off against Suva tomorrow.

In the opening leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion a fortnight ago, Joseph was sent off after two consecutive fouls.

Head Coach Marika Rodu said Joseph’s inclusion will add spark to their midfield however new recruit James Pillay and Nigerian marksman Sani Issa will not be part of the team.

Rodu confirmed that Pillay is still recovering from a hip injury while Issa is yet to receive his visa to play in Fiji.

Design Marine Services Rewa will meet Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics Suva at 7 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.