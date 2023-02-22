Wednesday, February 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Joseph to bolster Rewa’s midfield

National midfielder Patrick Joseph will return from one match suspension to bolster Rewa’s campaign in the OFC Champions League national play off against Suva tomorrow.

In the opening leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion a fortnight ago, Joseph was sent off after two consecutive fouls.

Head Coach Marika Rodu said Joseph’s inclusion will add spark to their midfield however new recruit James Pillay and Nigerian marksman Sani Issa will not be part of the team.

Rodu confirmed that Pillay is still recovering from a hip injury while Issa is yet to receive his visa to play in Fiji.

Design Marine Services Rewa will meet Rams Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics Suva at 7 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in ...

The overall crime rate for the month of January 2023 recorded a 13 ...
Football

Krishna set to feature against FC G...

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna is likely to start for Bengaluru FC agai...
Football

Turagalailai to return against Rewa...

National defender Inoke Turagalailai will return from a match suspe...
News

Fiji to assist PNG in tourism devel...

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji is assisting Papua...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc ...

News
The overal...

Krishna set to feature against F...

Football
Fijian Cap...

Turagalailai to return against R...

Football
National d...

Fiji to assist PNG in tourism de...

News
Deputy Pri...

Sowakula in, Narawa misses selec...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Junior Bula boys to arrive on Fr...

Football
The Junior...

Popular News

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ram...

Entertainment
Actress Re...

Tiko, Rakuro join Drua on short ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Cunningham man arrested with Met...

News
A 43-year-...

Showers to continue till Wednesd...

News
The heavy ...

ODPP receives ex PM and AG’...

News
The Office...

Newbies in top form says, Gollin...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Overall crime rate fell by 13pc in Jan