Junior Bula boys to arrive on Friday

The Junior Bula Boys are expected to jet into the country on Friday morning, confirms Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

The Rodolfo Zapata coached Fiji Under 20 were part of the International Friendlies in Indonesia in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup in May-June this year.

Fiji lost their three  matches against Indonesia, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Yusuf said upon the arrival of the team, they will march into camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Namousau, Ba.

He added the team management will then decide if the side will go for a short break before the four nations cup next month.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
