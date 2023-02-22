Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Turagalailai to return against Rewa

National defender Inoke Turagalailai will return from a match suspension and start for CVC Champs Suva against Rewa in their OFC Champions League national playoff tomorrow.

Turagalailai missed Suva’s second and deciding Leg of the CVC a fortnight ago after he received a red card in their leg one match against Rewa.

Suva boss Ritesh Pratap confirmed to FijiLive that Turagalialai’s return will add more depth and strength in their defence.

.However, Pratap said Ni-Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel is yet to receive his visa and will not be part of the side’s campaign.

Ram’s Cleaning Services/All Freight Logistics sponsored Suva will take on Design Marine Services Rewa at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
