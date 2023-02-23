Khan banks on senior players for opener

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Nigel Khan is banking on the experience of his senior players ahead of their opening match against newcomers Tavua in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Khan said despite a tough football season last year, the side is hungry to register an opening win and are determined to finish top four this year.

“We have a squad of players aged 19-30 and the senior players are always giving their hundred per cent in the team and again we are relying on them again this season.”

“We are lucky to have players like Jone Naraba, Prashant Chand, Abhishek Deo, Asaeli tunidau, sikeli tuiloma, Mosese Nabose, Mohammed Naizal and Jason Rokovucake who have been part of the team since we were in the senior league.”

“Naitasiri had a difficult season last year where we finished ninth and the team wasn’t really happy with that finish. Our aim this year is to improve and improve our result because that’s how we can make it to the top fourth.”

“Some of our former players have returned and it has also boosted the young ones to step up and give their best. I think fitness is one aspect that we are looking at in our senior players. We haven’t played much football after the league last year but only a few players played at the NCC.”

Naitasiri will travel to Garvey Park to play Tavua at 3 pm on Sunday.