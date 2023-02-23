Simmons optimistic Labasa will defend their title

Labasa women’s head coach Arthur Simmons is optimistic the side will fight tooth and nail to defend its Digicel Women’s Super League title this year.

Simmons said they are focused on the Super League while they will take each match as a build up towards the OFC women’s Champions League in PNG in June.

“The girls sometimes lack concentration and that’s when we start conceding goals so that is something we want to improve this season. Our aim is to defend the title without any loss and we’ll try to avoid conceding goals also.”

“We have reflected on our past performance and we’ve noticed that as soon as we concede goals, we start losing the interest to score more goals and keep the gap in the match.”

“Defense is another area that we are working on because we have to start preparing for the OFC and this is the best place. Whatever mistakes we are making now, we are confident to rectify it now rather than hassling later.”

“Suva is a good team and I think they have a good striking force. We’ve played them and have seen how fast their forwards are. It’s the first game, Suva will try to beat us but we want to win and keep the CVC momentum going,” he said.

Labasa women will host Suva women at 11.30 am at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.