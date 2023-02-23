Thursday, February 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Simmons optimistic Labasa will defend their title

Labasa women’s head coach Arthur Simmons is optimistic the side will fight tooth and nail to defend its Digicel Women’s Super League title this year.

Simmons said they are focused on the Super League while they will take each match as a build up towards the OFC women’s Champions League in PNG in June.

“The girls sometimes lack concentration and that’s when we start conceding goals so that is something we want to improve this season. Our aim is to defend the title without any loss and we’ll try to avoid conceding goals also.”

“We have reflected on our past performance and we’ve noticed that as soon as we concede goals, we start losing the interest to score more goals and keep the gap in the match.”

“Defense is another area that we are working on because we have to start preparing for the OFC and this is the best place. Whatever mistakes we are making now, we are confident to rectify it now rather than hassling later.”

“Suva is a good team and I think they have a good striking force. We’ve played them and have seen how fast their forwards are. It’s the first game, Suva will try to beat us but we want to win and keep the CVC momentum going,” he said.

Labasa women will host Suva women at 11.30 am at Subrail Park in Labasa on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Khan banks on senior players for op...

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Nigel Khan is banking on the experience of ...
Rugby

Tavatavanawai to start against Drua...

Fiji-born winger Timoci Tavatavanawai will start for Moana Pasifika...
Football

Tavua wary of Naitasiri in DFPL ope...

Newly promoted Tavua is wary of survivors Tailevu Naitasiri and wil...
Gallery

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister...

Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Khan banks on senior players for...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Tavatavanawai to start against D...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Tavua wary of Naitasiri in DFPL ...

Football
Newly prom...

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minis...

Gallery

Valetini extends Wallabies stay ...

Rugby
Brumbies b...

M-Paisa payment option for USP s...

Business
The Univer...

Popular News

Man is latest road accident fata...

News
A man has ...

Junior Bula Boys end tour withou...

Sports
The Junior...

Kamikamica scores on return from...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Heavy raining warning for the Fi...

News
A strong w...

Showers to continue till Wednesd...

News
The heavy ...

Seru challenges Vodafone Trophy ...

Sports
Former Que...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Khan banks on senior players for opener