Tavua wary of Naitasiri in DFPL opener

Newly promoted Tavua is wary of survivors Tailevu Naitasiri and will not underestimate the southerners in their Digicel Fiji Premier League opener at Garvey Park on Sunday.

Coach Mohammed Ashif Khan said they have opted for the underdogs tag and are hoping to make a positive start in the competition.

“Coming from the senior to the premier division has not been easy and that’s motivating the players in the team. We have come to the DFPL to stay not to lose. Our aim is to make a good start and that can only happen if we take the opening match seriously and put on a best performance.”

“Naitasiri is not an easy team because we played them and we have seen their game in the Premier division. They have beaten top teams in the Premier so they will be eyeing to beat us as well but again the onus is on the players to give their best.”

“They always put us to the test and I’m sure they will do it again nevertheless we are going to meet after a year. We know what Naitasiri is capable of but we are hoping to defeat them and give back to our fans because we are playing at home.”

Khan said the side is boosted by the likes of experienced reps Amen Bolaitamana, Mohammed Sadiq, Sitiveni Matalaba, Shameel Rao, Manasa Drua, Sailasa Ratu and brothers Kasim and Mosim Khan.

Tavua will battle against Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.