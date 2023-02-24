Laxity took away vital match points: Khan

Suva Coach Babs Khan says laxity by his players in additional time of the OFC Champions League national playoff Leg 1 last night saw Rewa hold them to a 1-1 draw.

Khan said they could have scored four goals in the first half but finishing let them down throughout the match.

“This sport is such that if you don’t score this will happen. Basically we fell off to sleep close to full time and that’s when we were supposed to be on alert.”

“Its football but we’ll take that one point and come strong on Sunday. Rewa is always a good team and I think they were tough today. We just dropped points and we cannot afford to do this in the second leg.”

“It’s about scoring goals and not missing opportunities. Today was just a preview and wake up call to these boys that anything can happen in the last few minute of the match. We need to stay awake and be vigilant at our defence. We got off the guard and that’s when we conceded a goal.”

The second and deciding leg between the two sides will be played at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday.