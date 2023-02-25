Nalaubu hat-trick sinks Labasa at home

A hat-trick from goal scoring ace Sairusi Nalaubu sealed a gallant win for Lautoka a theDigicel Premier League opener against Labasa at Subrail Park today.

Lautoka controlled the contest throughout putting crucial chances to good use.

Nalaubu opened proceedings with a successful penalty kick in the first half sending the Blues up 1-0 at the break.

Nalaubu secured the victory with two more goals in the second half.

Meanwhile, Ba and Navua played out a thriller finishing their Premier League clash locked nil all at the Fiji Football Association Academy today.