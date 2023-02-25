Saturday, February 25, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sudhan appointed acting Referees Director

Photo courtesy: Fiji Football Association

Former referee Madhu Sudhan has been appointed the Acting Referee’s Director for the Fiji Football Association.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed with FijiLive that the accredited former official will act in the current position left vacant by former administrator Rakesh Varman.

“Madhu comes with a lot of experience and will for the time being act on the post,” Yusuf told FijiLive.

Sudhan comes into the role ranging 11 years of experience officiating in football, including being a FIFA assistant referee.

Meanwhile Yusuf said they expected to confirm a Referees Director next month once the selection process had been vetted and completed.

“We hope to get someone confirmed to the post within a month.”

Sudhan is currently the Principal Officer for Tax and Advisory Services with renowned public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firm; BDO Fiji.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023: Pr...

The Ministry of Finance has indicated that Fiji's economy is foreca...
LA Sevens

Fiji 7s ready for challenging pool

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings they have a challenging pool at the...
Rugby

Seruvakula not out yet

Top contender for Flying Fijians top job Senirusi Seruvakula is not...
Rugby

Raiwalui targets local coaches for ...

New Flying Fijian Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says he will pull local...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023:...

News
The Minist...

Fiji 7s ready for challenging po...

LA Sevens
Fiji 7s He...

Seruvakula not out yet

Rugby
Top conten...

Raiwalui targets local coaches f...

Rugby
New Flying...

Govt comes down hard rogue offi...

News
The Attorn...

Projections based from 10 months...

News
The Minist...

Popular News

FRA completes 20pc restoration w...

News
Fiji Roads...

Replacements made the difference...

Sports
Rewa Coach...

Newbies in top form says, Gollin...

Rugby
Fiji 7s He...

Bainimarama breached SO 62(3) an...

News
Suspended ...

Laxity took away vital match poi...

Football
Suva Coach...

Prove critics wrong, PM urges 7s...

LA Sevens
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Economy to grow by 6pc for 2023: Prasad