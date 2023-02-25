Sudhan appointed acting Referees Director

Former referee Madhu Sudhan has been appointed the Acting Referee’s Director for the Fiji Football Association.

Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed with FijiLive that the accredited former official will act in the current position left vacant by former administrator Rakesh Varman.

“Madhu comes with a lot of experience and will for the time being act on the post,” Yusuf told FijiLive.

Sudhan comes into the role ranging 11 years of experience officiating in football, including being a FIFA assistant referee.

Meanwhile Yusuf said they expected to confirm a Referees Director next month once the selection process had been vetted and completed.

“We hope to get someone confirmed to the post within a month.”

Sudhan is currently the Principal Officer for Tax and Advisory Services with renowned public accounting, tax, consulting and business advisory firm; BDO Fiji.