Nadi starts campaign on high note

Nadi kicked started its Digicel Fiji Premier League campaign today with an impressive 3-0 victory over Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Ame Votoniu scored the opening goal for the visitors from a Captain William Valentine corner kick in the 15th minute which young Isikeli Sevanai Junior misjudged.

Nadroga tried to make a comeback in the match through Captain Tomasi Tuicakau but he was often left isolated and could not finish off chances.

Another corner kick from Valentine saw Vuniuci Tikomaimerke score the second goal for Nadi in the 35th minute.

Nadi led 2-0 at halftime and midfielder Eshaan Kumar hammered the final nail in Nadroga’s coffin with a powerful strike in the 60th minute.