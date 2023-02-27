Nalaubu leads golden boot race

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu is leading the golden boot race in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after Round 1.

Nalaubu has three goals to his name after he scored a hat-trick against Labasa in the opening match on Saturday.

Players with one goal are Mosese Nabose (Tailevu Naitasiri), Prashant Chand (Tailevu Naitasiri), Eshan Kumar (Nadi), Vuniuci Tikomaimerke (Nadi), Ame Votoniu (Nadi) and Niko Vere (Nadroga)

Meanwhile in this week’s Digicel Fiji Premier League, Ba will Play Nadroga, Suva will take on Labasa, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Rewa, Navua will meet Tavua and Nadi will battle against Lautoka.