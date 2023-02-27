Poor defending let us down: Rodu

Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says poor defending and not having the right mindset led to their 2-1 defeat to Suva in the second and final leg of the OFC Champions League national playoff yesterday.

Rodu indicated the side lacked badly in their defence and did not have the right discipline in the game which resulted in them conceding the two goals.

“We came in the good start. We did exceptionally well in the first half and both teams tried to take control of the game. It’s a big effort but then we are humble enough to congratulate Suva.”

“After the break we conceded the goal, we took the risk to move up to the equalizer but again we conceded another goal. Discipline in the game I could say because there are game plans set out, tack-ticks and things we need to prepare when we are in attack. When we are in attack we are not disciplined with our passes and also positioning. Because of the lack of discipline, we concede goals in the counter attack.”

“Both teams created chances and it’s the ability to convert those into goals and the other part is to defend well. Both teams can score and defend but whoever takes the chance will be.”

He added the side will go back to its drawing board and work on a strong game plan to counter the Whites again in their Digicel Fiji Premier League match this week.

“So we have been evidently lacking that on the receiving end in all four games this year. We’ll give it a shot again.”

“It’s going back and preparing for the first DFPL game and we are playing them again on Friday. It will be a new game and we have to come prepared.”