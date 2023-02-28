Kumar to guide Fiji U15 in OFC tourney

Digicel Baby Bula Boys Head Coach Sunil Kumar will guide the Fiji U15 at the OFC Youth Development tournament in New Zealand.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to FijiLive that Kumar, who is also the Fiji FA Head of National Talent Identification, was handed the task after the OFC Under 17 Championship completion.

Yusuf said FIFA Talent Coach Dan Cooke is in the country and is helping Kumar in the scouting process.

Meanwhile, more than a hundred under-15 boys attended the Fiji FA Talent Identification event on Saturday.

30 players from the southern division, 40 players from the northern division and 35 players from the western division took advantage of the program.

Kumar said the main objective of the event was to select the best players for the national under-15 team.

The OFC Under 15 Youth Development tournament will be played from 11-17 April in Auckland.