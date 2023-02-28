Leewai is new Labasa Coach

Johan Leewai has been appointed new Head Coach of Labasa Football Association.

President Rayaz Khan confirmed Leewai’s appointment to FijiLive.

He takes over from Ravneel Pratap after he resigned following the team’s dismal performances in the IDC and the Pacific Cup, to spend more time with his young family.

Khan said Leewai is not new to the Babasiga Lions setup as he coached the side in the 2017-2018 football season.

Johan, who is the son of former Labasa and national midfielder Gordon Leewai also played for Labasa in the late 90s with the likes of Taniela Tuilevuka, Jope Lomu, Buli Cama, the late Simon Peters and the Duguca brothers- Livai, Ovini and Jovilisi.

Meanwhile Labasa will meet Suva in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.