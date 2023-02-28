Rewa out to end Suva’s dominance

Defending champions Rewa are looking to end Suva’s dominance against them when the two side clash in their first Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Friday.

The Delta Tigers were unsuccessful against the Whites in both the recent Champion vs Champion and the OFC Champions League national playoff.

They also lost to the capital city boys in the IDC semifinal last year as well as in the League.

Coach Marika Rodu said they need to erase minor errors in the team and are determined to lift up their performance against Suva.

“Suva has been a tough team to beat but I’m sure we can beat them only if we start working on our weaknesses and also iron out errors that we have been making like lacking ball possession, giving away chances to them.”

“Our major issue is playing catch up football and we need to end that. For that players need to improve their game discipline which will eventually lift their game performance. Definitely some level of maturity. I think our boys need to mature up because we have been conceding goals to Suva in a manner that is costing us the game.”

“We need some leadership within the group to be as aggressive as characters shown by Iosefo Verevou. Iosefo is still coming back from injury but he has shown a lot of character coming in both games in the second half to lead the team in the second part of the game.”

Rewa and Suva will battle at 7pm at the Uprising Sports complex in Pacific Harbour.