Chua demands discipline and passion

Newly appointed Digicel Kula Girls Head Coach Angeline Chua says Fijian players can progress in football with good discipline, right mindset and the passion to excel.

The 34-year-old Singaporean national told FijLive that she wants to progress in her coaching career alongside guiding the women’s team to the next level in the Oceania region.

“It’s an exciting moment for me to coach Fiji. It’s a progression in my coaching career. When we search Oceania, rugby pops up for Fiji. Football is a popular sport in Fiji and the world. My aim is to try and get players who are more interested in football.”

“In football, I think one has to play from the heart which is really important for Fiji. We want to go to the highest level which won’t be easy but discipline will guide a player.”

“I want to see players having the passion to play football, discipline and the ability to represent Fiji at a higher stage.”

Fiji women are currently ranked 71 in the World and the former director and head coach of the Seychelles football federation said in her three year contract, she is confident of improving Fiji’s ranking.

“Hosting the OFC Under 19 Women’s championship is just another way to showcase the Fijian talent and also to popularise football in Fiji. Fiji has always tried to be the best in the Oceania region and we need to take major steps to go in the right direction.”

 “Improving the ranking won’t be too difficult because we just have to prepare ourselves and also have to have the knowledge of our opponents. FIFA allows us to choose which country we want to play in the international meet and I think it’s a good chance for Fiji to move on and also give out their best.”

I’ll meet with the national team players and also I want to witness the women’s football competition to scout players who have football talent in them. Skills and football knowledge is also another way to help Fiji women progress in the region and also where we rank in the world.”

Chua will be based at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
