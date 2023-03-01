Krishna takes the pressure off me: Narayanan

Bengaluru FC centre forward Sivasakthi Narayanan has revealed that Bula Boys Captain Roy Krishna has been his biggest source of strength in the Indian Super League.

The young striker, who was one to be kept an eye on when the ISL 2022-23 season began in October, said he banks on Krishna, who always takes the pressure of him in every match.

Narayanan has scored six times, making him the team’s joint-leading goal scorer ahead of Captain Sunil Chhetri and Krishna, who have established themselves as the league’s all-time greats.

“Initially, I was under tremendous pressure on such a big stage, playing with such big players. But these two great strikers, Chhetri and Krishna, helped me a lot. They told me to believe in myself every time and play my game, and that helped me cope with the pressure and keep cool. Their presence was a big help to me,” Sivasakthi told indiansuperleague.com.

The 21-year-old scored a brace in the final league game to help the Blues stretch their winning streak and finish in the top four.

Bengaluru will play arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC in the playoffs at 4am on Saturday.