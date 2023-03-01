Navua focus on finishing ahead of Tavua clash

Navua Captain Arami Manumanubhai says they will need to improve on their finishing ahead of the clash against Tavua in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Manumanubhai said finishing was a let-down in their 0-0 draw against Ba last Saturday but he is confident the side will rectify its errors and register a win against theirnewly promoted opponents who were beaten 2-0 by Tailevu Naitasiri.

“We failed to turn our chances into goals. Our finishing was slow and because of that, we had to settle for a nil-all. I think coming from last year, we usually had our weakness in the defense but we have become strong there.”

“Our aim is to score and win because we have been through tough situations and we managed to survive from that. We can convert our opportunities into goals but we make mistakes like turning our attention away from the goalmouth and kicking the ball away.”

“Navua is still a developing team because we have mixed players who have played league for years and some youths who just joined and for them playing in the league is not easy. Our strike force needs to be fast and energetic so we can score.”

“We are expecting Tavua to be a tough team. We take them as injured lions because they lost their opening match. We know how hurt they are and would come firing for a win. Our boys want to win this game because the three points are crucial for us. We want three points and move up in the table.”

The Saiyad Ali coached side will host Tavua at 3pm at the Uprising Sports complex in Pacific Harbour.