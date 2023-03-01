Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Prasad inducted in Legends Club

Former national and Lautoka defender Jitendra Prasad was today inducted in the Fiji Football Association’s Legends Club by President Rajesh Patel at their headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The 74-year-old made his debut for the Fiji national team under the guidance of the late Sashi Mahendra Singh in 1961 at the South Pacific Games hosted in Fiji.

The former secondary school teacher featured prominently at Churchill playing against Germany’s FC Carlsberg in the 1960s.

Patel and Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf acknowledged the contribution made by Prasad towards the development of football in the country.

Prasad, who is currently on a holiday in Fiji, resides in California with his family.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
