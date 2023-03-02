Ali concerned with fitness of players

No nonsense Coach Imdad Ali is concerned with Ba team’s lack of fitness level in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this year.

Ali said the players will need to control their diet and at the same time fight tooth and nail to get back in their right form.

“The team is lacking in fitness at the moment. We lacked it badly against Navua. The players are not as fit as we were last year. It has been off-season and we got back to training, we did not have enough time because of the rain and unavailability of the training ground.”

“Fitness is our main area of concern and it has pulled the team morale down. Most of the players felt tired at half time but we had to keep motivating them to play and then ran a couple of changes.”

“It’s going to be tough to get these boys on their absolute best fitness level. Maybe they need to control their diet and also their training schedule needs to change. We have set up some training plans and the boys will need to put in extra effort in themselves to get in shape.”

The Men In Black have one point after settling for a 0-0 draw against Navua in their opening match last week.

Ba will host Nadroga at the Fiji FA Academy Ground 1 at 3 pm on Saturday.