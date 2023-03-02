Thursday, March 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji can win Gold in Pacific Games: Prasad

Former Lautoka and national defender Jitendra Prasad who represented Fiji at the 1961 South Pacific Games in Suva says the national team can win gold in the regional Games later this year.

Prasad,  who now resides in the United States of America and was inducted into the Fiji FA Legends Club yesterday by Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel, said football has progressed in the country and players just need to be passionate and dedicated towards the sport.

“Fiji has played many Pacific Games and I have seen that there are a lot of talented footballers in this country. If you see players now compared to our time, the current players have a lot of fitness and football knowledge in them due to the development in the sport.”

“Right now, most of the national team players are working and playing football. In order to build a strong team for the Pacific Games, players will need to commit a lot. They will need to spend a lot of time on the football pitch.”

“The players will need to focus and also play warm-up matches against tough teams because the only way to learn is to practice. If Fiji plays against a competitive team, then the selector will see the weaknesses and also strengths of the team. Whatever weaknesses that are drawn from the warm-up matches can be better before the main games.”

Prasad also highlighted that players will need to work united and encourage each other despite the result.

“Teamwork is the main concern rather than being selfish to score goals. These days, the player that scores, everybody praises him and not the whole team who put their effort in winning. This puts the team morale down for the next match.”

“Sometimes if a player is in the scoring line, the other player will not give the ball instead try to score by him and if it misses, the entire team starts to blame that player. It’s always important to play as a team because at the end of the day, the team or the country you play for wins.”

“My message to the national team players is to support each other on and off the field and play as a team. Take every match as a learning point and always encourage your teammates. I’m sure Fiji can win Gold and for that players need to be humble and have determination in them.”

The Pacific Games will be played between 19 November to 2 December in the Solomon Islands.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ali concerned with fitness of playe...

No nonsense Coach Imdad Ali is concerned with Ba team's lack of fit...
Business

SMEs contribute 18pc to Fiji’...

 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) form an important component of...
Rugby

We need to better our kick-off: Dau...

Fiji 7s Captain Tevita Daugunu says they are working to improve the...
Rugby

Silktails will be smart and quick: ...

Papua New Guinea Hunters Head Coach Stanley Tepend says they are ex...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ali concerned with fitness of pl...

Football
No nonsens...

SMEs contribute 18pc to FijiR...

Business
 Small and...

We need to better our kick-off: ...

Rugby
Fiji 7s Ca...

Silktails will be smart and quic...

Rugby
Papua New ...

Nadolo to miss Drua clash

Rugby
Giant NSW ...

Officers charged with serious se...

News
The Office...

Popular News

Justin Bieber cancels remaining ...

Entertainment
Justin Bie...

Suva, Rewa to feature twice in D...

Football
CVC winner...

Habosi set for Racing 92 debut t...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Akshay to renounce his Canadian ...

Entertainment
Akshay Kum...

Poor defending let us down: Rodu...

Football
Rewa Coach...

BTS singer J-Hope to join milita...

Entertainment
Another me...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ali concerned with fitness of players