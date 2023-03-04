Bula Boys squad named for Tri-nations series

Interim coach Marika Rodu has named the 23-member Digicel Bula Boys squad for the upcoming Tri-nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka this month.

The squad sees the return of experienced striker Samuela Drudru together with midfielders William Valentine and Christopher Wasasala.

Young Nadi goalkeeper Tevita Ravia has also been roped into the squad after his impressive performance last year.

Ba marksman Praneel Naidu, who made his return to the national team in the Prime Minister Cup in Vanuatu has been re-called to the side alongside veteran Navua defender Matthew Charitar.

The side will march into camp on Monday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Goalkeepers: Akuila Mateisuva (Suva), Mohammed Alzaar Alam (Rewa), Tevita Ravia (Nadi)

Defenders: Remueru Tekiate (Suva), Simione Nabenu (Suva), Filipe Baravilala (Suva), Inoke Turagalailai (Suva), Gabiriele Matanisiga (Rewa), Praneel Naidu (Ba), Lekima Gonerau (Labasa), Matthew Charitar (Navua)

Midfielders: Muni Shivam Naidu (Lautoka), Sitiveni Cavuilagi (Lautoka), Patrick Joseph (Rewa), Setareki Hughes (Rewa), Tevita Waranaivalu (Rewa), Dave Radrigai (Suva), Etonia Dogalau (Ba), Akeimi Ralulu (Labasa) Christopher Wasasala (Labasa), William Valentine (Nadi)

Strikers: Sairusi Nalaubu (Lautoka), Samuela Drudru (Suva)

Fiji will open its campaign against Vanuatu at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 20th.

Three days later, the Bula Boys will take on the Fiji Under 20 at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The national side will round off their last match against the Solomon Islands at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 26th.