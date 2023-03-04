Fiji Under 20 reps inspire Ba to win

Fiji under 20 striker Nabil Begg and midfielder Gulam Razool scored a goal each as Ba outclassed Nadroga 2-nil in their Digicel Premier League Round 2 fixture at the Fiji FA Academy Ground 1 in Ba today.

Before the kick-off of the match, the Ba futsal team players and officials marched in the Men In Black town to celebrate their Futsal IDC win today.

Ba led by goalkeeper Tevita Koroi played with a lot of focus and determination while they missed the service of Emosi Navaba, who is currently playing in the New Zealand Muslim Sports Incorporated FIANZ Unity Cup.

Ba’s Saula Waqa and Etonia Dogalau missed two good sitters in front of the goalmouth while Nadroga captain Tomasi Tuicakau and Zoheb Raheem threatened Ba’s defense with some good attempts.

After a goalless first half, both teams came out firing in the second spell.

Some stern pep talk at the break by coach Imdad Ali saw the Dai-Ichi sponsored football giants to lift its performance and a good beautiful set-piece play allowed Begg to go past the Nadroga defense and power right into the net.

A few minutes later, Razool riffled a powerful attempt and slammed the ball into the roof of the net which Nadroga goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Junior misjudged.

Ba now has 4 points in the DFPL table.