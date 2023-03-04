Khan has his hopes high against Navua

Newly promoted Tavua coach Mohammed Moshif Khan is optimistic the side will register its first win against Navua in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

The side went down fighting 2-1 to Tailevu Naitasiri in their opening match last week and Khan said they have rectified their mistakes to make a strong comeback against the Southerners.

“We were kind of unsettled last week and also because it was our first Premier League match after three years. Some silly mistakes in our defense gave away opportunities to Naitasiri.”

“I’m confident that this week we will get our first win because now the boys have got the idea of what to expect in the league. We have some new and young players in the team while few senior players who have the experience of playing at the Premier level.”

He also said the side will miss the service of experienced Shameel Rao while Fiji Under 20 reps Sailasa Ratu and Sakiusa Saqiri have been named in the side.

“Our major concern was defense and we’ve been talking to the team on that. We have improved the places where we made mistakes. We lacked ball possession and that’s something we can’t afford to do against Navua because we see them as an experienced team who have survived in the League for four years now.”

“The inclusion of senior reps like Ravneet Chand and Avishay Kumar will be a huge boost for us. These players are well aware of their role and how to tackle Premier teams. Our youth inclusions will be a huge advantage in our midfield and strike force.”

Tavua will travel to the Uprising Sports Complex to play Navua at 3 pm.