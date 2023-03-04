Limoki set to feature against Blues

Solomon Islands attacker Barrie Limoki is set to feature for Nadi in the Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 2 clash against Lautoka tomorrow.

Nadi Head Coach Kamal Swamy confirmed to FijiLive that Limok missed the opening round match against Nadroga last week as he did not return to Fiji in time.

“He just arrived in the country recently and joined our training. He’s a timely return to our team because we are playing Lautoka this week.”

“Lautoka won’t be an easy team to beat but we have to be quick and play fast. We have been working on all aspects of the game to avoid any mistakes in the match.”

“Our aim this year is to get a step better in the league and that can only happen if we lift our performance and play according to the plan.”

Nadi will take on Lautoka at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.