Nadi to host Lautoka at Lawaqa Park

The Round 2 Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture between Nadi and Lautoka will be played at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka tomorrow.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal confirmed the match will kick off at 1 pm.

Pal said the match was scheduled to be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka however, due to the ground upgrade; Fiji FA had to shift the match to another venue.

In other matches tomorrow, two exciting games will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

At 1 pm, Tailevu Naitasiri will face Rewa followed by the match between Navua and Tavua at 3 pm while Suva will host Labasa at 3 pm at the Laucala Oval.