Trio named in Solo provisional squad

Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa and Rewa forward Alvin Hou and midfielder Atkin Kaua have been named in the Solomon Islands provisional 31-member squad for the upcoming Tri-nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka.

The Solomon Islands Football Federation confirmed the players are selected from the Telecom Super League 2022/2023 season and Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Other experienced players in the squad are Henderson Eels midfielder Joses MacPaulson Nawo, who had a short stint with Lautoka in the OFC Champions League national playoff last year, former Lautoka and Suva striker Gagame Feni and former Nadi midfielder William Komasi.

A squad of 23 players will make the final roster for the international friendly from the 20-23 of March at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba and at Churchill Park in Lautoka.