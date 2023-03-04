Saturday, March 4, 2023
Trio named in Solo provisional squad

Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa and Rewa forward Alvin Hou and midfielder Atkin Kaua have been named in the Solomon Islands provisional 31-member squad for the upcoming Tri-nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka.

The Solomon Islands Football Federation confirmed the players are selected from the Telecom Super League 2022/2023 season and Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Other experienced players in the squad are Henderson Eels midfielder Joses MacPaulson Nawo, who had a short stint with Lautoka in the OFC Champions League national playoff last year, former Lautoka and Suva striker Gagame Feni and former Nadi midfielder William Komasi.

A squad of 23 players will make the final roster for the international friendly from the 20-23 of March at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba and at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
