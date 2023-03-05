Sunday, March 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Islanders inspire Rewa to register second win

Solomon Islanders Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua scored a goal each as defending champions Rewa stunned neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil in Round 2 of the Digicel Premier League at the Uprising Sports centre in Navua today.

Hou opened Rewa’s account in the 25th minute after neatly finishing off a through pass from Abbu Zahid which was flicked on by Captain Setareki Hughes.

Tailevu Naitasiri re-grouped and it was experienced Jone Naraba and Epeli Valevou who tried to bring the side into the game but their attempt was perfectly stopped by experienced Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata in the 34th minute.

The Foodcity sponsored delta tigers led by 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Naitasiri gave away a penalty to Rewa when they brought down young Josaia Sela in the penalty box.

Kaua took a powerful shot brilliantly that gave no chance whatsoever to Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper in the 54th minute.

However, Rewa’s joy was cut short in the 70th minute when the side was left with 10 men on the field as London-based Fiji Under 20 defender Peter Ravai was flashed a red card by the match official for foul play.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

News

Ocean sustainability is for our sur...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in his first address to an internati...
Football

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super Le...

Suva thrashed a gutsy Tailevu Naitaisiri 3-nil in a Digicel Women’s...
News

Take weather advisory seriously: ND...

The National Disaster Management Office is advising members of the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa

Gallery

Ocean sustainability is for our ...

News
Prime Mini...

Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super...

Football
Suva thras...

Take weather advisory seriously:...

News
The Nation...

Correction officers charged for...

News
Five Fiji ...

2023 DFWL Suva vs Tailevu Naitas...

Gallery

Popular News

Fijian Drua re-signs 4 more play...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Heavy rain warning for Fiji: Wea...

News
A heavy ra...

Silktails to host PNG Hunters in...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

FHL to host awareness symposium

Business
Fijian Hol...

Fiji was strongest Pacific econo...

News
Fiji was t...

Buliruarua scores in Bayonne def...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 DFPL Suva vs Labasa