Islanders inspire Rewa to register second win

Solomon Islanders Alvin Hou and Atkin Kaua scored a goal each as defending champions Rewa stunned neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri 2-nil in Round 2 of the Digicel Premier League at the Uprising Sports centre in Navua today.

Hou opened Rewa’s account in the 25th minute after neatly finishing off a through pass from Abbu Zahid which was flicked on by Captain Setareki Hughes.

Tailevu Naitasiri re-grouped and it was experienced Jone Naraba and Epeli Valevou who tried to bring the side into the game but their attempt was perfectly stopped by experienced Rewa goalkeeper Emori Ragata in the 34th minute.

The Foodcity sponsored delta tigers led by 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Naitasiri gave away a penalty to Rewa when they brought down young Josaia Sela in the penalty box.

Kaua took a powerful shot brilliantly that gave no chance whatsoever to Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper in the 54th minute.

However, Rewa’s joy was cut short in the 70th minute when the side was left with 10 men on the field as London-based Fiji Under 20 defender Peter Ravai was flashed a red card by the match official for foul play.