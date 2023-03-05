Nalaubu stars, Blues outclass Nadi

National striker Sairusi Nalaubu scored a brace of goals as Lautoka booked a huge 5-1 victory over Nadi in Round 2 of the Digicel Premier League at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The match which was scheduled to kick off at 1 pm was delayed by 45 minutes due to heavy rain at the venue.

Both teams started off well into the match after their wins in the opening round last week as Lautoka thrashed Labasa 3 nil while Nadi defeated Nadroga 3-1.

In the opening few minutes of the match, the Blues took advantage of an unsettled Nadi and went up by a goal from Aporosa Yada.

A few minutes later, Lautoka was awarded a penalty kick after Yada was brought down in the penalty box.

Nalaubu took the penalty which Nadi goalkeeper Tevita Ravia misjudged and the marksman doubled the lead for the Baby Blues.

Coach Kamal Swamy made a change for Nadi, sending in Patrick Ralulu in place of young Solomon Islander Barrie Limoki to add more depth to their attacking force.

Nadi failed to resist the pressure from Lautoka and just minutes before the break, Nalaubu brought the Lautoka crowd to its feet with another goal.

Lautoka led by 3-nil at the break.

Early in the second spell, the jet setters were awarded a penalty which youngster Eshan Kumar took and found the back of the net.

Another error from Nadi in the penalty box gifted away a penalty to Lautoka and experienced Saula Waqa made no mistake as he slammed the ball right into the roof of the net before Junior Dekedeke further increased their score with the final goal to seal the win.