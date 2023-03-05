Suva, Labasa settle for a draw

CVC winners Suva and Labasa settled for a 0-0 draw in Round 2 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Laucala Oval today.

The match started off at a fast pace with both sides launching early attacks on goal.

Labasa Captain Lekima Gonerau and Akiemi Ralulu missed two good sitters in front of the goalmouth.

On the other hand, Babs Khan coached Suva threatened the Babasiga Lions with some good attempts through Meli Codro, Captain Samuela Drudru and Inoke Turagalailai.

Mid-way in the game, the match official flashed a yellow card to Suva’s Solomon Island import Marlon Tahioa for a foul play on Labasa’s Christopher Wasasala.

Labasa received a free kick which Edwin Sahayam took but he kicked it over the crossbar.

Early in the second spell, Labasa coach Gordon Leewai put Fiji Under 20 defender Clarence Hussein in place of Shivam Shandil to add more firepower to their defense.

Striker Wasasala almost got the opener for Labasa in the 60th minute as he saw Mateisuva off his line and chipped the ball over, but it went a couple of inches above the uprights.

The Ram’s Cleaning Services and All Freights Logistics sponsored Suva pulled out Drudru, Tahioa and Ravinesh Karan Singh and replaced them with Merill Nand, Ramzan Khan and Shahil Dave to add more experience to their attack in the 80th minute.

On the other hand, Labasa added the fresh legs of Sekove Naivakananumi, Simione Ragoneturaga, Timoci Naitini and Eparama Moraica while resting out Akeimi Ralulu, Sitiveni Rakai, Wasasala and Taniela Waqa.

In another match at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour, Tavua held Navua at 1-all.

Both teams toiled hard and applied the pressure but held their own defenses strongly and kept the scores unchanged till the final whistle.

The teams:

Suva: Akuila Mateisuva (GK), Meli Codro, Inoke Turagalailai, Remueru Tekiate, Dave Radrigai, Marlon Tahioa (Shahil Dave), Ravnesh Karan Singh (Ramzan Khan), Azariah Soromon, Samuela Drudru(C) (Marrill Nand), Filipe Baravilala, Peniasi Rotidara.

Rserves: Jovilisi Borisi, Malaki Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Joeli Ranitu, Waisake Navunigasau, Saimone Balewai.

Labasa: Atunaisa Naucukidi (GK), Iliesa Lino, Edwin Sahayam, Rusiate Doidoi, Christopher Wasasala (, Timoci Naitini), Ilisoni Lolaivalu, Shivam Shandil (Clarence Hussain), Akeimi Ralulu (Sekove Naivakananumi), Sitiveni Rakai (Simione Ragoneturaga), Lekima Gonerau (C), Taniela Waqa (Eparama Moraica).

Reserves: Simione Tamanisau, Josua Raqamu, Ilaisa Vulimainavuco, Netani Suluka.