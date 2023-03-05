Suva thumps T/Naitasiri in Super League

Suva thrashed a gutsy Tailevu Naitaisiri 3-nil in a Digicel Women’s Super League fixture at the HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay today.

Before the start of the match, a minute of silence was held by both the teams in honour of Suva midfielder Joyce Naceva’s grandmother who passed away recently.

Naitasiri missed several scoring chances through Timaima Ana and Seruwaia Rokovuya wo kicked the ball over the cross bar in the 15th minute.

Both teams made a change each in the 25th minute with Suva putting in Alisi Qereqeretabua in place of young Nishita Bhan while Naitasiri’s Roselyn Saraphina took the field in place of Seruwaia Laulaba.

An attempt by Suva’s Joyce Naceva landed directly in the hands of lanky Naitasiri goalkeeper Bernaddte Penjueli in the 30th minute.

After a goalless first half, both teams continued to put on a strong battle in the second stanza.

Suva came out firing with their first goal from super sub Qereqeretabua, who followed through a powerful cross from Mereani Mocetabua in the 51st minute and caught Naitasiri goalkeeper off her guard.

Five minutes later, Litiana Bolavanua doubled the lead for the all Whites after Penjueli failed to stop the powerful attempt.

Naitasiri fought hard to bounce back in the match and could have gone up by two goals only if Rosemary Cinavilakeba and Timaima Ana had not kicked the ball over the cross bar.

Suva had the final say in the match and Naceva nailed the last goal in Naitasiri’s coffin in the 88th minute to seal the win.

The teams:

Tailevu Naitasiri: Bernaddte Penjueli (GK), Kasanita Taufa, Mereani Laqera, Adi Nanise Cinavilakeba, Rosemary Cinavilakeba, Seruwaia Laulaba (Roselyn Saraphina), Timaima Ana, Seruwaia Rokovuya, Salacieli Seutobo, Unaisi Vui, Raina Bhan

Suva: Mereoni Yabakivou (GK), Ledua Senisea, Joyce Naceva, Arieta Tinai, Mereani Mocetabua, Vane Lolo, Litiana Bolavanua, Olive Anthony, Adi Tinai, Nishita Bhan (Alisi Qereqeretabua), Penelope Pickering