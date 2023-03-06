Lautoka to face Ba in feature DFPL clash

Leaders Lautoka will meet Ba in the feature Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 3 clash this Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau.

The Blues have six maximum points after the first two rounds while the Men in Black are also unbeaten but have four points after a win and a draw.

The big match, scheduled to off at 3pm will also see new Sugar City mentor Ronil Kumar face his former district for the first time.

In other games this weekend, Labasa will host Nadi at Subrail Park at 1.30pm on Saturday and three matches will be played on Sunday.

In a double header at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour, Suva will play Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while champions Rewa will take on Navua at 3pm and around the same time at Lawaqa Park, bottom placed Nadroga will take on newly promoted Tavua.