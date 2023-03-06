Nalaubu remains on top of scorers’ chart

National and Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu continues to maintain his lead for the Golden Boot race in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after Round 2.

Nalaubu has five goals to his name.

He scored a hat-trick against Labasa last week and scored another two goals against Nadi yesterday.

Goalscorers chart: 5 Goals– Sairusi Nalaubu (Lautoka); 2 Goals: Eshan Kumar (Nadi); 1 Goal– Mosese Nabose (Tailevu Naitasiri), Prashant Chand (Tailevu Naitasiri), Vuniuci Tikomaimerke (Nadi), Ame Votoniu (Nadi), Niko Vere (Nadroga), Nabil Begg (Ba), Gulam Razool (Ba) Atkin Kaua (Rewa), Alvin Hou (Rewa), Saula Waqa (Lautoka), Junior Dekedeke (Lautoka), Aporosa Yada (Lautoka).