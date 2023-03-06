Monday, March 6, 2023
Saniel to rejoin Suva after Tri-Nations

Ni-Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel will join CVC winners Suva after the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies in Lautoka this month.

Suva coach Babs Khan confirmed to FijiLive that Saniel was expected to join the Whites this week, however he has been included in the Vanuatu squad for the international meet.

Khan said they are hopeful that Saniel will feature for Suva in the Digicel Fiji Premier League matches before the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May.

Meanwhile, Suva midfielder Marlon Tahioa is expected to feature for the Solomon Islands.

In DFPL Round 3, Suva will host Tailevu Naitasiri this weekend.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
