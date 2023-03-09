Nadi looks for redemption against Lions

Nadi aims to bounce back to its winning ways against Labasa in their Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 3 clash at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Jet setters coach Kamal Swamy said their 5-1 loss to Lautoka has heavily affected the side in the points table and is calling on the players to pull up their socks against the Babasiga Lions.

“It was a difficult match because of the heavy rain and muddy ground; we did not play according to the plan against Lautoka. The players need to pay attention and follow the structure that is set out this week. We have lost the three important points and we have also gone down in the table.”

“The boys have been coming in the training and we are working on our midfield and defence. I think if we strengthen that then we can surely make a comeback against Labasa. Because of our slowness in the midfield, we couldn’t score and our defence was broken easily.”

“Labasa is an unpredictable team and they have a different playing style so our focus is to beat them and get three points so that we move up in the table. For us, every team is a threat and we have to put on a strong performance to beat them.”

“We have been talking to the boys that we really need to get back to our form and make sure that we don’t repeat mistakes like we did last week. Nadi has a good set of boys and our young players are really proving their worth.”

Nadi will travel to Subrail Park to play Labasa at 1.30 pm.