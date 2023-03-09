Thursday, March 9, 2023
Nadroga hungry for first win

Bottom placed Nadroga is hungry to register its first win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League against the newly promoted Tavua on Sunday.

Head coach Joseph Nand said while they do not underestimate Tavua, the Stallions are improving their finishing and will need to iron out mistakes in the team.

“We have lost both our games and the boys are determined to snatch their first win from Tavua. Tavua is a good side and we are expecting a strong performance from them. In the last season, we already had a win and a draw whereas this season we are struggling to get on the scoreboard.”

“Our past losses are a wake-up call to the team to work on the mistakes that we have been making and put on a winning show this week. The boys need to understand how important the match against Tavua is because in order to survive we need to win and that’s the key.”

“Our main concern is that we are not scoring and in the last two games we did not have our full squad. We have our full squad in training and players are available for the match on Sunday. We are in a better position to win as we will be playing at home so the boys can expect huge fan support.”

Nadroga will host Tavua at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka in Round 3.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
