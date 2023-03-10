Labasa duo joins Bula Boys camp

Labasa goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi and utility Ilisoni Lolaivalu have been included in the Digicel Bula Boys team in the build-up for the Tri-Nations FIFA International Friendlies later this month.

Interim coach Marika Rodu has confirmed that Nadi goalkeeper Tevita Ravia and midfielder William Valentine, Lautoka midfielder Kishan Sami and Labasa midfielder Ashnil Raju did not turn up to the national camp due to prior commitment.

Rodu said Naucukidi is Ravia’s replacement while Lolaivalu will replace Raju in the midfield position.

Fiji will open its campaign against Vanuatu at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 20th.

Three days later, the Bula Boys will take on Fiji Under 20 at 2 pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

The national side will round of their last match against the Solomon Islands at 5 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 26th.