Leewai wants Lions to be fast and organised

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says they need to play fast and organised football against Nadi in Round 3 of Digicel Fiji Premier League tomorrow.

Leewai said Nadi is an unpredictable team but is confident the Babasiga Lions will beat them at home.

“Speed is something we need to improve on because we know Nadi will not be slow. They will come firing and we have to match their level of game. We were slow in our past games of which the result was draw and loss.”

“We will try to go another level up in our performance and play structured football. We don’t want to display messy football where players look stunned on the field.”

“Our focus is to beat Nadi and give back to the fans. We have lost one match at home but this time. Our midfield has to be quick in delivering the ball to the upfront so the strikers can get the job done.”

Labasa will meet Nadi at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.