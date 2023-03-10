Friday, March 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Navua is no easy feat : Singh

Champions Rewa coach Roderick Singh says Navua will not be an easy team to beat in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Sunday.

Singh said the Delta Tigers will need to control and manage their game well in order to extend their point in the table.

“Navua no doubt is going to be a weak team to us. We see them as underdogs after playing them last season.”

“We have to stay alert in our defence to disallow Navua from breaking through our wall and also sharpen our forward so that we don’t miss out on the opportunities. Something we need to compromise against Navua is to control the game instead of letting Navua play us throughout.”

“If we manage the game well, I’m sure we’ll be able to control and dominate possession. We might have to read Navua’s game to determine what they play against us but we are ready to play them.”

Meanwhile, Rewa will be without Fiji under 20 defender Peter Ravai, who copped a Red card and Josaia Sela who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s match.

Singh also indicated that Solomon Islander Atkin Kaua is in doubt to play this week as he is sick.

Rewa will travel to Uprising Sports Centre to play Navua at 3 pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Ma...

American actor and pop singer Nick Jonas is all set to feature in s...
News

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vuniv...

Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau has been installed as the Turaga Bale Na ...
Rugby

Phone call hooks Wiliame

A phone call from Warriors Head Coach Andrew Webster was enough to ...
Football

Leewai wants Lions to be fast and o...

Labasa coach Johan Leewai says they need to play fast and organised...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jonas collaborates with King in ...

Entertainment
American a...

Ratu Epenisa installed as the Vu...

News
Ratu Epeni...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Leewai wants Lions to be fast an...

Football
Labasa coa...

Strict bail for Bainimarama and ...

News
Former Pri...

Tuiloa’s term expires, rem...

Rugby
Interim Ch...

Popular News

Habosi dots first try in Toulous...

Rugby
Vinaya Hab...

Phone call hooks Wiliame

Rugby
A phone ca...

Lautoka to face Ba in feature DF...

Football
Leaders La...

Forensic fire training for Fijia...

News
A two week...

Saniel to rejoin Suva after Tri-...

Football
Ni-Vanuatu...

Police request information, afte...

News
The Fiji P...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Jonas collaborates with King in ‘Maan Meri Jaan’