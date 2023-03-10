Navua is no easy feat : Singh

Champions Rewa coach Roderick Singh says Navua will not be an easy team to beat in their Digicel Fiji Premier League clash on Sunday.

Singh said the Delta Tigers will need to control and manage their game well in order to extend their point in the table.

“Navua no doubt is going to be a weak team to us. We see them as underdogs after playing them last season.”

“We have to stay alert in our defence to disallow Navua from breaking through our wall and also sharpen our forward so that we don’t miss out on the opportunities. Something we need to compromise against Navua is to control the game instead of letting Navua play us throughout.”

“If we manage the game well, I’m sure we’ll be able to control and dominate possession. We might have to read Navua’s game to determine what they play against us but we are ready to play them.”

Meanwhile, Rewa will be without Fiji under 20 defender Peter Ravai, who copped a Red card and Josaia Sela who suffered an ankle injury in last week’s match.

Singh also indicated that Solomon Islander Atkin Kaua is in doubt to play this week as he is sick.

Rewa will travel to Uprising Sports Centre to play Navua at 3 pm.