Players need to deliver their best: Khan

Tavua coach Mohammed Ashif Khan is demanding his players deliver a better performance against bottom-placed Nadroga in Round 3 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

“We can do better and I want my players to show a winning attitude and performance against Nadroga this week. We are progressing well after our loss then we got a draw but I feel we can secure a win this week if we play to our best.”

“The team has been working around the weak areas like defence and midfield where we lacked last week. I’m sure we can beat Nadroga if we counter them well and avoid making more errors. ”

“Our aim is to prove our worth in the Premier League and that’s if we start to win. Our main concern is that we are not winning. We haven’t been scoring really many goals so the plan is to start scoring and get the wins we need to survive in the Premier level.”

Meanwhile, former Rakiraki striker Pauliasi Nautikibau will bolster the newcomer’s strike force while Shameel Rao will be out due to commitment.

The Tavua vs Nadroga match will kick off at 3 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
