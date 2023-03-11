Ba holds leaders Lautoka

Ba held a star-studded Lautoka side to a 0-0 draw in their Round 3 Digicel Fiji Premier League match at the Fiji FA Grounds in Namosau today.

The Blues after their recent big wins over Labasa and Nadi entered the match with the favorites tag, but the more composed and focused Ba outfit held its own and did not allow the visitors to get on the score-sheet.

Despite the draw, Lautoka remains on top of the standings with 7 points after three matches while Ba also remains unbeaten but has 5 points after two draws and a win.