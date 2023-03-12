Sunday, March 12, 2023
Sivoi stars in Nadroga’s first DFPL win

Midfielder Kalaveti Sivoi scored a brace of goals to help Nadroga overcome Tavua 3-2 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Lawaqa Park today and post its first win of the season.

The Joseph Nand coached hosts played with a lot of focus and determination and went on the scoreboard in the 11th minute through Sivoi, who slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

Youngster Sailasa Ratu tried to bring Tavua into the match after he sneaked past the Nadroga defenders, however goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia caught him in the action.

Midfielder-turned striker Beniamino Lebatavatava doubled the Stallions lead in the 38th minute after he pounced on a Captain Tomasi Tuicakau set-piece play for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Nadroga’s celebration was short relieved when Ratu Dau came off the bench and scored a goal for Tavua to narrow the score line to 2-1.

In the 60th minute, Sivo scored his second goal and extended Nadroga’s lead before Ravishek Chand pulled another goal for Tavua.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
