Suva registers first DFPL win

Suva registered its first Digicel Fiji Premier League (DFPL) win after thumping survivors Tailevu Naitasiri 4-0 at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

The Nigel Khan coached Tailevu Naitasiri was boosted by the inclusion of former Nasinu reps Geary Kubu, Lorima Batirerega Junior, Mohammed Rasasa and Ravikash Krishna.

On the other hand, midfielder Malakai Rakula started the match in place of Remueru Tekiate for Suva.

Naitasiri Captain Jone Naraba missed an early goal in the fifth minute of play before the match officials denied a goal to Kubu as he was caught in an offside position.

Striker Samuela Drudru and Meli Codro threatened the Naitasiri defence keeping goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake at bay in the 25th minute.

Rakula was flashed a yellow card in 34th minute for a foul on a Naitasiri player which Mosese Nabose took but he kicked it over the crossbar.

Drudru opened the account in the 44th minute following a beautiful through pass from national defender Inoke Turagalailai which Rokovucake misjudged.

The Whites led 1-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, Coach Babs Khan took Rakula out and put in Vanuatu striker Alex Saniel, who re-joined Suva in the January transfer window and he added more firepower to their strike force.

Filipe Baravilala doubled the lead for Suva in the 65th minute with a powerful volley from outside the box.

Eight minutes later, coming off the bench, former Rewa striker Bruce Hughes set up Fiji U20 rep Peniasi Rotidara to net Suva’s third goal.

Veteran Waisake Navunigasau came off the bench and hammered the last nail to Tailevu Naitasiri’s coffin to seal the big win.

Suva now has 4 points after 3 appearances while Tailevu Naitasiri has 3 points from 3 matches.