Krishna’s Bengaluru in ISL final

Fijian Captain Roy Krishna’s Bengaluru FC has booked its spot in the Indian Super League final after beating Mumbai City 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out today.

Javi Hernandez scored Bengaluru’s opener before goals from Bipin Singh and Mehtab Singh drew the Islanders level to take the aggregate tie to penalties.

Towards the end of the first extra time, Krishna’s header was kept out by Lachenpa, and Mourtada Fall almost kicked the rebound into the back of his own net but was saved by the post.

Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved penalties at the start and at the end of the penalty shootout as they won the tie-breaker after the fixture was tied on aggregate 2-2, following Mumbai City FC’s 2-1 result after extra time.

After 16 penalties were scored, Sandhu saved Mehtab Singh’s penalty before Sandesh Jhingan scored the winning spot-kick to give the Blues a 9-8 win on penalties.

Bengaluru FC will now face either ATK Mohun Bagan or Hyderabad FC in the Hero ISL final on 18 March.